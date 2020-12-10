Anything from the trolley? Easyjet launches doorstep cabin crew service

Although you might have missed out on going abroad this year, you can still relive the in-flight experience from your doorstep next week, with Easyjet launching its first ever home trolley service.

To celebrate the budget flier’s 25th birthday, cabin crew will be making the rounds of homes across London with a fully-stocked trolley on 17 and 18 December.

And best of all, the service, which can be booked through Deliveroo, is completely free – although participants are encouraged to make a donation to Age UK.

Crew members will serve a range of drinks, including Bloody Marys, gin and tonics, and prosecco, from people’s doorsteps – while observing social distancing.

With flying expected to ramp up in 2021 after this year’s unprecedented collapse in air travel, Easyjet suggested the service would help keep its crew “match-fit”.

Tina Milton, director of cabin services at the carrier, said: “As much as our customers have missed flying in recent months our cabin crew have really missed doing what they love to do best, serving our customers, so this trial gives us a great opportunity to bring easyJet to customers’ doors with our Trolley Delivery service.

“So for now we will focus on ensuring our service remains as good on the ground as it does in the air and we look forward to welcoming everyone back onboard in 2021.”

Easyjet is not the only carrier looking to provide some additional festive cheer after a year which airline bosses have described as the worst in aviation history.

Last month British Airways announced that it was opening up its warehouses and giving the public the chance to buy cabin items such as slippers, bread baskets, cutlery, and blankets as part of an unprecedented stock sale.

The sale proved immensely popular, with BA selling out of some items – such as its cabin trolleys – in the first 24 hours.