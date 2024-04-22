Antisemitism and the problem with being “openly Jewish”

Screengrab from video taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by Campaign Against Antisemitism of their chief executive Gideon Falter speaking to a Metropolitan Police during a pro-Palestine march in London. Mr Falter, was wearing a kippah skull cap when he was stopped from crossing the road near the demonstration in the Aldwych area of London on Saturday afternoon. Photo credit : Campaign Against Antisemitism/PA Wire

Gideon Falter knew exactly what he was doing by deliberately turning up at a pro-Palestine march in a kippah. His approach helps no one, says Jack Mendel

British Jews are all too familiar with bad faith actors on antisemitism, so the last thing that’s needed is one of ‘our own’ dabbling in it.

The last week has been marked by an altercation between a man in a kippah (Jewish head covering) and a very incompetent police officer.

During coverage of this incident, the man in the kippah has repeatedly been referred to as a ‘Jewish man’, or ‘openly Jewish’ man, because that’s what the officer appeared to say to him.

But for anyone who has worked with or in the community over the years, like I did, you’d know this ‘Jewish man’ is Gideon Falter, head of a UK charity called Campaign Against Antisemitism.

He’s not just an ordinary person who was going for a casual walk, and happened to stumble into a large Palestine demonstration.

Unlike the Community Security Trust (CST), which protects British Jews at schools and synagogues, gets government funding, and educates and trains people to fight antisemitism – CAA’s raison d’etre is in its name: It’s a campaign group.

It does do some good work exposing antisemitism, but let’s just say it is more proactive in looking for it.

What Gideon Falter did on Saturday was turn up at a pro-Palestine rally with a kippah and Jewish prayer shawl and claim he ‘simply’ wanted to cross the road.

When stopped by officers, he initiated the question of whether it was due to his kippah and the fact he was Jewish.

The media coverage of this incident makes it clear who this stunt was directed at: the general public, who don’t really know who he is.

What the police officer did was take the bait.

What the officer should have done, is simply say ‘you can’t cross the road, as there’s a protest and you’re clearly a counter-demonstrator’.

The Met’s statement acknowledged the officer made an error, saying in a clumsily-worded statement that the video posted by CAA “will further dent the confidence of many Jewish Londoners which is the opposite of what any of us want.”

“The use of the term “openly Jewish” by one of our officers is hugely regrettable.”

It should have been left at that.

“You are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything, but I am worried about the reaction to your presence.”



Enough is enough. It is time for a major change.



On Saturday 27th April — the next anti-Israel march — we are asking you,… pic.twitter.com/lfJr7UZnif — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) April 18, 2024

The Met however stupidly continued: “In recent weeks we’ve seen a new trend emerge, with those opposed to the main protests appearing along the route to express their views.

“The fact that those who do this often film themselves while doing so suggests they must know that their presence is provocative, that they’re inviting a response and that they’re increasing the likelihood of an altercation.”

A bad faith actor laid bait.

The police took the bait.

Then made it worse.

We unfortunately live in an era, where some people are incapable of accepting that more than one thing can be true at the same time.

So let me blow your mind:

Thing one: Falter knew what he was doing. He was pretending to be an ordinary man who happened to be Jewish and wanted to cross the road as a Palestine protest spontaneously appeared in order to get into a war of words with the police and capture it on camera.

Thing two: The Police officer handled the situation spectacularly badly, and their subsequent statements made it infinitely worse.

It was dishonesty compounded by incompetence.

Gideon Falter then proceeded to do media rounds, writing columns, appearing on breakfast television, and calling for the head of the Met Police, Mark Rowley to be sacked.

‘Jewish man’ and the community’s supposed strained relations with the Met rapidly became a political football, with James Cleverly and Suella Braverman getting involved too.

Lord John Mann, the government’s antisemitism ‘tsar’, effectively accused Falter of acting in bad faith.

He told BBC News Falter “wasn’t just walking in London.. he’s been there before at the protests.”

“He’s been quite explicit before he went on this protest. He’d already called publicly for Sir Mark Rowley to be sacked”.

“There is no ambiguity in how he operates” Mann said, as he held up his phone showing CAA had actually blocked him on X.

“They have other objectives… They’re not playing it straight”

When it comes to antisemitism, the stakes should always be high. Jewish community leaders have been quick to meet with Mark Rowley and the Prime Minister has also given him his backing.

Falter has failed in his personal vendetta against him, so far.

CAA should stick to fighting actual antisemitism, instead of trying to trash relations with the police and make it harder to tackle it collaboratively.

This kind of wrecking ball approach helps nobody and just destroys relations which have taken so long to build up.