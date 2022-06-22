Another day, another record: Price of a litre of petrol hits new high of 189.3p

Fuel prices have been rising as the cost of living crisis unfolds

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 189.3p last night, according to data firm Experian.

The average price of diesel was 197.1p per litre.

The announcement comes only hours after the rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs, the Office for National Statistics said.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose slightly to 9.1 per cent in May from 9 per cent in April, according to the ONS.

The increase matches what analysts had expected.

In response, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said this morning: “I know that people are worried about the rising cost of living, which is why we have taken targeted action to help families, getting £1,200 to the eight million most vulnerable households.



“We are using all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and combat rising prices – we can build a stronger economy through independent monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy which doesn’t add to inflationary pressures, and by boosting our long-term productivity and growth.”

In addition, “there are no signs yet of inflation receding,” sighed Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, this morning.

He added that “rising inflation is putting further pressure on policymakers to ease the burden on households, while complicating the Bank of England’s task. As the economy enters a period of weaker growth, a more aggressive increase in interest rates could see the Bank of England undershoot its target in the medium term.”