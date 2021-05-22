Animal rights activists blockade McDonald's distribution centres

Protestors from activist group Animal Rebellion have blockaded McDonald’s four UK distribution centres to demand the restaurant chain switches to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald’s four distribution centres in the United Kingdom, the group said in a statement.

The four distribution centres supply the chain’s 1300 UK restaurants.

Just waking up? Then catch up with this incredible drone footage and video of our BREAKING ACTION: we have shut down all four @McDonaldsUK distribution depots serving their 1300 restaurants!!



For the climate, for the animals, for our planet. 🌍💚🙏🐮 (Credit: Dillon Parson) pic.twitter.com/4IDJbFOClL — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021

The protestors said that McDonald’s was part of a bigger problem, describing the protests as “symbolic”.

James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion, said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

“The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption. We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items. We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused.”

The protest is meant to last for 24 hours.