Angling Direct chief executive steps down after 17 years

The boss of Angling Direct, the UK’s largest fishing supplies retailer has stood down with immediate effect, having led the company for 17 years.

Darren Bailey, who joined the firm in 2003, will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

He has been replaced by fellow board member Andy Torrance.

“Both myself and the entire Angling Direct team are hugely grateful for everything Darren has done to make the business the success it is today,” said Martyn Page, executive chairman.

“Whilst he feels it is the right time to pass on the baton, we are especially pleased he is remaining as a non-executive director and valuable adviser.”

Page added: “We are excited to have Andy Torrance as the company’s new CEO given his specialist retail sector and European scaling experience. Since joining the board last year, he has shown great passion for, and understanding of, this specialist business and provided valuable advice and input on our growth strategy. As such, we believe his is the ideal person to take the business to the next level.”

Over Bailey’s tenure, the company has grown from three to 34 branches, expanded its online offerings and expanded sales in Europe.

He also steered Angling Direct’s Aim market listing in 2017. Shares were trading flat at 68.5p today.