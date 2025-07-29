Angellica a Fair bet to Ghost past her Goodwood rivals

Trainer Richard Hughes saddles Fair Angellica in the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes

WHILE Field Of Gold undoubtedly attracts the most attention on Wednesday, there are other betting opportunities to be had in the supporting races on the Downs.

My eye is drawn to the Group Three HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes (1.55pm) where a few catch my eye, such as FAIR ANGELLICA who’s underappreciated in the betting.

Regular readers of this column will remember that we put her up at Newbury two weeks ago, and while she didn’t win, her fourth was a fine run in Group Three company.

Prior to that, and putting a line through her flop at Newcastle, she’d won a Listed race at Salisbury where she finished ahead of a smart bunch.

Richard Hughes’ filly has form around the track and is likely to be underestimated with a few rivals holding more glamorous claims, so she rates as a Win and Place proposition with World Pool.

Emma Lavelle is known better for her Cheltenham Festival exploits, but I think her SILVER GHOST is another of interest at a price.

She was winless as a juvenile but burst onto the scene in May when easily landing a Newmarket Guineas Day handicap.

Later that month she followed up in a strong handicap over this course and distance, before a commendable six-and-a-half length defeat in a red-hot Sandringham.

Winning form at an idiosyncratic track like this is worth its weight in gold, and she looks like another Win and Place play with World Pool.

In all truth, this race may well end up being TABITI’s to lose.

She has a very progressive profile and was a bit unlucky not to win when ahead of the Lavelle filly at Ascot, so I’d recommend rolling her into a Quinella with Fair Angellica and Silver Ghost.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Fair Angellica (Win and Place) 1.55pm Goodwood

Silver Ghost (Win and Place) 1.55pm Goodwood

Fair Angellica, Silver Ghost, Tabiti

(Quinella) 1.55pm Goodwood