Amazon slows down expansion of Fresh checkout-free stores

Amazon has reportedly slowed down its rollout of checkout-free supermarket stores, as economic turmoil looms.

The tech firm has rejected discussions for dozens of new Amazon Fresh stores, according to a report in The Times.

It has also opted to not look for more locations, the newspaper’s report states.

However, a small number of openings will go ahead this year as Amazon has already signed some leases.

Some 19 stores have opened in the UK since its debut store opened in March 2021, in Ealing, west London.

A spokesperson for Amazon said it could confirm that the company will continue to open more Amazon Fresh stores in the future, when approached for comment by CityA.M.

A source close to the project cited by The Times said that sales at most of the stores had not met expectations while the fit-out costs were much higher than standard stores.

Earlier this year, Amazon said it was planning to shut 68 electronics and book stores in the US and the UK.