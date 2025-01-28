Amazon reveals which UK location will get Prime Air drone deliveries first

Amazon has chosen where in the UK it will launch Prime Air. Credit – Amazon.

Amazon has revealed where in the UK it intends to start launching Prime Air drone deliveries.

The US tech giant has chosen Darlington as the first site and will now set about lodging planning applications with the local authority.

Amazon added that it is also seeking clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the drone-based delivery service, which is known as Prime Air.

So far, Prime Air has launched in two locations in the US. Amazon has said the service delivers packages in 60 minutes or less using a fleet of drones designed, built and operated by the giant.

The announcement comes after City AM reported in September 2024 how fleets of autonomous drones will operate routinely across Britain’s skies within three years.

The CAA released a plan to enable regular drone flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

The CAA’s roadmap outlined the use of drones, such as transporting medical supplies, mail and emergency defibrillators, with trials starting by the end of 2024.

These trials will be the first step towards integrating drones into a shared airspace with manned aircraft, helicopters, and enthusiasts.

Amazon: ‘We are ready and excited’

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We are ready and excited to make drone delivery a reality for our UK customers.

“We have built safe and reliable drone delivery services elsewhere in the world in close partnership with regulators and the communities we serve, and we are working to do the same in the UK.

“We are announcing that Prime Air is taking steps to start planning for initial flights from our fulfilment centre in Darlington.

“While there is still much work to do, this is an exciting step forward. A planning application will be lodged with the local authority which will seek permission to build our flight operations facilities at the site, along with applying for authorisation from the Civil Aviation Authority to fly a drone in the airspace.

“Once those agreements are in place, we will be able to begin hiring team members to launch drone delivery.

“We’ll continue to work closely with the CAA as they develop the regulatory framework to make commercial drone delivery a reality in the UK.

“In the meantime, we will also engage with the Darlington community to answer questions and collect feedback as we seek to offer this new option for delivery.”

Amazon said it is holding an event for the local community in the Dolphin Centre, on 5 February, from 1pm to 7pm.

Amazon said the service will be optional in its catchment area, and customers who are eligible will be given the opportunity to sign up through their existing Amazon account.

The company said it did not have a timeframe on when the service could launch.

“We have nothing more to share (on timeframe) at this time, but we will engage with the community to answer questions and collect feedback as we seek to offer this new option for delivery,” an Amazon spokesperson added.

Amazon has been developing drone delivery systems for a number of years and has previously tested drone deliveries in the UK – it made the first autonomous Prime Air delivery in Cambridgeshire in 2016 during a trial.