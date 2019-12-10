Amazon nets Champions League rights with German streaming deal

Amazon has made its first move into European football streaming after snapping up the rights to show a package of Champions League games in Germany.



The US retail giant today said it has secured exclusive rights to broadcast Tuesday night fixtures in the country for the 2021-2022 season.

It comes after Amazon kicked off its move into football streaming last week when it aired 10 live English Premier League games over two nights.



The matches, which Amazon said generated a record number of sign-ups to its Prime streaming service, were part of a wider deal for 20 matches per year worth a reported £90m.



Champions League rights in Germany are currently held by Sky, and the new deal marks Amazon’s latest attempt to dislodge the market leader and rival broadcaster BT.



“We’re excited to bring UEFA Champions League football to our customers in Germany,” said Alex Green, managing director at Amazon’s Prime Video Sport Europe division.



Amazon has also held the audio broadcast rights for the German Bundesliga since 2017.

Amazon’s entry into the streaming market has been seen as a way for the ecommerce firm to boost its Prime subscriptions. But the move has caused a stir with broadcasters, while some analysts have warned fragmentation in the market could drive up costs for consumers.



In addition to its football offering, the streaming service has also snapped up US Open and ATP Tour tennis rights, as well as rights to NFL games on Thursday nights.

