Amazon and eBay: 10 out of 12 Christmas lights sold are a fire hazard

Christmas lights



Testing by consumer group, Which? revealed that 10 out of 12 Christmas lights sold on Amazon do not meet UK electrical equipment safety regulations.

The consumer group tested under £15 Christmas lights sold on both eBay and Amazon, finding that most of them are dangerous for household use, and may cause a fire.

Responding to the reports, an Amazon spokesperson said “Safety is a top priority at Amazon and we require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations.” After the findings were made public, Amazon and Ebay delisted the items, meaning they are not available for sale.

Sue Davis, the head of consumer protection policy at Which? said that consumers were “putting themselves in danger” by buying cheap holiday lights.