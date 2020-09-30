Alok Sharma says questions on Covid restrictions are 'gotcha' journalism

Business secretary Alok Sharma has said questions about new Covid restrictions amount to “gotcha” journalism, just one day after Boris Johnson could not explain his own rules at a press conference.

Sharma said this morning that “there is an element of slightly gotcha about this” when asked about the latest Covid restrictions and that the BBC programme he was on was resembling “a quiz show”.

Boris Johnson yesterday incorrectly said England’s rule of six – mandating that only six people can meet at a time – only counted indoors.

He later apologised for the gaffe and said he “misspoke”.

Many have complained that the latest set of coronavirus restrictions are too confusing, and up to 80 Tory MPs are prepared to rebel against the government over Johnson trying to extend his powers to unilaterally create new rules.

The latest restrictions include things like a ban on having music above a certain level in pubs and a mandate that hospitality venues should stop people singing and dancing.

However, Sharma told the BBC that people should consult government websites and not ministers about new restrictions.

“There is an element of slightly gotcha about this, about some of this line of questioning and you are a flagship programme when it comes to serious news – it’s not a quiz show,” he said.

When asked if he thought that the Covid restrictions were as trivial as a game show, Sharma said: “No absolutely not, but what I’m saying to you is what’s important is people want to understand the precise restrictions they have.

“In areas more restricted they should go to the website.”

Responding to Sharma’s comments, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Absolute sheer arrogance and dismissive attitude, of course the PM and his ministers should know what the restrictions are, you brought them in.

“Nothing ‘gotcha’ about asking to clarify what the government coronavirus restrictions are on its own people.”