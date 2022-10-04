Allergy Therapeutics halts UK manufacturing following internal review

Allergy Therapeutics has halted its manufacturing in the UK following an internal review of its operating processes.

The London-listed biotechnology company, which makes products for pollen, pet and mould allergies, announced the temporary move at its site in Worthing and said was undergoing improvements to the production process.

“No areas for improvement are related to the safety of products and all of the Group’s clinical trials remain unaffected,” the company said in a statement.

An internal review sought to improve the systems that ensure products are of the right quality, as well as help build the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

CEO Manuel Llobet called the pause in production “necessary” and assured that the move “does not affect the safety of our products”.

“Our work to deliver ongoing improvements has identified a number of systems that require further optimisation… clinical trials remain on track and are completely unaffected by these manufacturing improvements.”

The company is currently undergoing trials for a product for peanut allergies.