Thursday 19 March 2020 4:22 pm

These are all the Tube stations closed under London coronavirus measures

Transport for London (TfL) took the unprecedented step of closing down 40 Tube stations today and has also shut down the Waterloo & City line.

It is also cutting services on lines such as the DLR, London Overground, trams and TfL Rail, as well as operating a Saturday-style bus service.

The drastic measure came in response to London’s coronavirus outbreak. The number of infections in the capital is rapidly increasing, hitting more than 900 yesterday.

Check below to see if your local station is still open.

Is your Tube station closed?

Tube stationLines served
ArsenalPiccadilly
BarbicanCircle
BayswaterCircle
BermondseyJubilee
Blackhorse Road  Victoria
BoroughNorthern
Bow RoadDistrict
Bounds GreenPiccadilly
Caledonian RoadPiccadilly
Clapham SouthNorthern
Covent GardenPiccadilly
Chalk FarmNorthern
Charing CrossBakerloo
Gloucester RoadDistrict
Goodge StreetNorthern
Great Portland StreetCircle
Hampstead  Northern
Holland ParkCentral
Hyde Park CornerPiccadilly
Kilburn ParkBakerloo
Lambeth NorthBakerloo
Lancaster GateCentral
Manor HousePiccadilly
Mansion HouseDistrict
Mornington CrescentNorthern
PimlicoVictoria
QueenswayCentral
RedbridgeCentral
Regents ParkBakerloo
St James’s ParkDistrict
St John’s WoodJubilee
SouthwarkJubilee
South WimbledonNorthern
Stepney GreenDistrict
Swiss CottageJubilee
TempleDistrict
Tooting BecNorthern
Tufnell ParkNorthern
Warwick AvenueBakerloo

London lockdown?


Speculation was rife yesterday that the government would soon implement a London lockdown, keeping only essential health services, supermarkets and pharmacies open.

There has also been talk of the military being deployed to help deliver supplies.

However, Number 10 today poured cold water on the idea of a London quarantine.

 The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions in place of travelling in or out of London.”

TfL’s coronavirus woes

TfL has been hit hard by increased social distancing measures.

The government has advised people to avoid all unnecessary travel and to work from home if possible.

Last week, Tube passengers were down by 20 per cent year-on-year and it is expected this will fall much further this week.


TfL expects to lose £500m and will ask the government for financial assistance.

Conservative London Assembly member Shaun Bailey today called for TfL to extend people’s annual travelcards so they do not lose out while people are told to keep off public transport.

A mayor of London spokesperson said refunds were available for card holders.

They said: “TfL is processing Travelcard refunds for anyone who’s eligible when they get in contact and has waived its £5 admin fee for season ticket holders who want a refund.”

