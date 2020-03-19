Transport for London (TfL) took the unprecedented step of closing down 40 Tube stations today and has also shut down the Waterloo & City line.

It is also cutting services on lines such as the DLR, London Overground, trams and TfL Rail, as well as operating a Saturday-style bus service.

Read more: TfL to shut 40 Tube stations as Londoners told ‘don’t travel’ over coronavirus

The drastic measure came in response to London’s coronavirus outbreak. The number of infections in the capital is rapidly increasing, hitting more than 900 yesterday.

Read more: London coronavirus cases: How many infections are in your London borough?

Check below to see if your local station is still open.

Is your Tube station closed?

Tube station Lines served Arsenal Piccadilly Barbican Circle Bayswater Circle Bermondsey Jubilee Blackhorse Road Victoria Borough Northern Bow Road District Bounds Green Piccadilly Caledonian Road Piccadilly Clapham South Northern Covent Garden Piccadilly Chalk Farm Northern Charing Cross Bakerloo Gloucester Road District Goodge Street Northern Great Portland Street Circle Hampstead Northern Holland Park Central Hyde Park Corner Piccadilly Kilburn Park Bakerloo Lambeth North Bakerloo Lancaster Gate Central Manor House Piccadilly Mansion House District Mornington Crescent Northern Pimlico Victoria Queensway Central Redbridge Central Regents Park Bakerloo St James’s Park District St John’s Wood Jubilee Southwark Jubilee South Wimbledon Northern Stepney Green District Swiss Cottage Jubilee Temple District Tooting Bec Northern Tufnell Park Northern Warwick Avenue Bakerloo

London lockdown?

Speculation was rife yesterday that the government would soon implement a London lockdown, keeping only essential health services, supermarkets and pharmacies open.

There has also been talk of the military being deployed to help deliver supplies.

Read more: Coronavirus: ‘Zero prospect’ of ban on travel in and out of London, says Downing Street

However, Number 10 today poured cold water on the idea of a London quarantine.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions in place of travelling in or out of London.”

TfL’s coronavirus woes

TfL has been hit hard by increased social distancing measures.

The government has advised people to avoid all unnecessary travel and to work from home if possible.

Last week, Tube passengers were down by 20 per cent year-on-year and it is expected this will fall much further this week.

TfL expects to lose £500m and will ask the government for financial assistance.

Conservative London Assembly member Shaun Bailey today called for TfL to extend people’s annual travelcards so they do not lose out while people are told to keep off public transport.

Read more: FTSE 100 shoots back up after Bank of England slashes rates over coronavirus

A mayor of London spokesperson said refunds were available for card holders.

They said: “TfL is processing Travelcard refunds for anyone who’s eligible when they get in contact and has waived its £5 admin fee for season ticket holders who want a refund.”