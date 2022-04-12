All Sold Up: Universal Music snaps up Elvis Presley hits

The “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Elvis Presley is the latest music icon to have his song catalogue snapped up by Universal Music.

The music publishing powerhouse agreed an exclusive global publishing deal to represent the historic song catalogue of Elvis, including top hits like “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “It’s Now or Never, “All Shook Up” and”Jailhouse Rock”.

The agreement builds on Universal Music’s existing relationship with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises and one of the world’s leading intellectual property owner.

Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer at Universal, said on the deal: “Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture. Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honoured to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come.”

Universal Music also recently acquired the catalogues of music legends Neil Diamond, Sting and Bob Dylan.

Meanwhile, Marc Rosen, President of Entertainment at ABG, said: “2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for Elvis, highlighted by the highly-anticipated theatrical release this June of ‘Elvis’ directed by Baz Luhrmann, as well as the debut of Netflix’s upcoming animated action series ‘Agent King’.”

“We are honoured to work in partnership with UMPG as guardians of Elvis’ incomparable catalog, bringing his music and cultural influence to audiences around the world.”