Alice can leave punters in wonderland

Dermot Weld saddles Alice Monet in the Galtres Stakes at York on Thursday.

THURSDAY’s feature at the York Ebor Festival is the G1 Yorkshire Oaks (3.35pm).

That said, this year’s renewal doesn’t exactly offer an outstanding betting angle.

Aidan O’Brien’s Minnie Hauk looks very hard to oppose, and from a punting perspective there’s not a great deal of juice in the market.

The value may lie elsewhere on the card and one that catches the eye is ALICE MONET in the Galtres Stakes (4.10pm).

Dermot Weld’s filly remains unexposed, after only four starts, and crucially she comes here off the back of two wins, so she’s clearly on an upward curve.

The draw has been kind too, stall one is a plum position, particularly given the bias towards low numbers, and if she gets on the front end early, she could prove hard to peg back.

She looks a lively Win and Place proposition with World Pool.

Weld knows what it takes to land this prize, he struck with Search For A Song in 2019, and Alice Monet could well be a filly that sees him return to the winners’ enclosure at York.

Also lining up in this Listed contest is BUTTERFLY WINGS for Aidan O’Brien.

She shaped with promise in the Irish Oaks last time and, as we’ve often seen, O’Brien’s fillies can take a few runs before fully hitting their stride.

Dropped back to this level, she could easily step forward.

Then there’s RAINBOWS EDGE, who looks an obvious player.

John and Thady Gosden’s filly was only just denied in Listed company here at York on her latest start and the way she finished suggested this extra trip is very much in her favour.

With Alice Monet, Butterfly Wings and Rainbows Edge all holding strong claims, a Quinella involving the three could well prove a shrewd play on the World Pool, which all UK punters can access through tote.co.uk.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Alice Monet (Win and Place) 4.10pm York

Alice Monet, Butterfly Wings, Rainbows Edge (Quinella) 4.10pm York