Alibaba.com brings CoCreate Pitch to Europe:

UK SMEs invited to compete for share of £750,000 in global pitch challenge

Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global B2B e-commerce, is excited to launch CoCreate Pitch – a new competition for UK and European SMEs to take their product concepts and business dreams global and reach new levels of success.

As the world’s largest product-based pitch competition, CoCreate Pitch will see SMEs and Entrepreneurs share their innovative product ideaswhich will be evaluated on innovation, feasibility and market potential. Finalists will then be invited to CoCreate Europe – a new SME-focused trade event – where they will pitch live and in-person to a star-studded panel of judges and investors to compete for their share of Alibaba.com’s global prize pool worth £750,000.

One Grand Winner will be announced at CoCreate Europe in Londonon 14th November, where they will win a prize package worth £150,000. 20 other winners from around the world will also win a prize package worth up to £30,000. Every participant will gain free access to Alibaba.com’s AI sourcing tools, network of suppliers and resources.

CoCreate Europe is an event that is the first of its kind. Designed as a platform to bring buyers and sellers together, CoCreate Europe will foster collaboration, enable SMEs to forge new partnerships, and unlock meaningful growth opportunities that can power their success over the next 12 months. The event also offers opportunities to explore the latest in AI-powered sourcing, e-commerce tools, and supply chain strategy — essentials for SMEs wanting to grow their business.

Since 2023, CoCreate has been hosted exclusively in Las Vegas and, last year, hosted more than 2,000 SMEs for a forum of meaningful collaboration. This year, building on its positive momentum, CoCreate Las Vegas will welcome more than 3,000 SMEs, while over 1,000 SMEs are expected to be in London for the inaugural CoCreate Europe.

Marking the start of a new era of a two-continent CoCreate, the launch of CoCreate Europe showcases Alibaba.com’s commitment to supporting SMEs around the globe. “This year, we’re thrilled to open CoCreate Pitch to entrepreneurs in both Europe and the US,” said Kuo Zhang, president of Alibaba.com. “We can’t wait to see the product dreams of the brightest SMEs come to life on stage.”

The launch of CoCreate Europe also reflects Alibaba.com’s accelerating growth in the region with a five-fold increase in the number of products sold by European suppliers on its platform, and a 38 per cent rise in buyers sourcing on the platform across Europe, with strong momentum in France, the UK, Italy, and Germany.

Liz Wang, global head of commercial strategy at Alibaba.com, said: “The ‘can-do’ spirit of SMEs has always inspired CoCreate. From ideation to production, financing to mentorship — we’re here to help them ‘make it’.”

CoCreate Europe is more than a pitch platform — it’s an international stage where buyers and suppliers connect, ideas turn into prototypes, and digitally-driven growth becomes reality. Now’s the time to act. Join the world’s largest product-based pitch competition and cement your place at CoCreate Europe this November.

Raising the stakes – How to enter

Alibaba.com is inviting SMEs to submit their brightest and best product ideas in their CoCreate Pitch competition, with a global prize pool of £750,000, including :

Grand champion Las Vegas prize £150,000

Grand champion London prize £150,000

20 global winners will get up to £30,000 in funding

Every participant will gain free access to Alibaba.com’s AI sourcing tools, network of suppliers and resources.



To apply, SMEs can either:

Post a 30-second video to Instagram or TikTok, share your story or idea and include the hashtag #CoCreatePitch and tag @Alibaba.com_official, or submit via the official form at pitch.alibabacocreate.com