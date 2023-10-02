Ali 50 guides England to win in last Cricket World Cup warm-up

A Moeen Ali half-century powered England to a four wicket victory against Bangladesh in their last Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati, India.

In a game hit by rain Bangladesh were restricted to just 197 after their 37 overs despite knocks of 74 and 45 from Mehidy Hasan and Tanzid Hasan respectively.

Ali knocked 56 runs before being dismissed with just four runs needed for the D/L method victory – Jonny Bairstow knocked 34 while Jos Buttler added 30 and Joe Root amassed another 26.

England will take on New Zealand on Thursday in the opening match of their World Cup campaign as Matthew Mott’s side look to defend the ODI World Cup they won at Lord’s four years ago.

“We’re ready. We have enough time, it’s going to be a massive game and we know New Zealand are a dangerous side. We’re ready,” Ali said after the match.

“[The warm-up was] very valuable, we didn’t have the first warm-up game but it is important for the bowlers to get time and the batters [too].

“I just want to play how I know I can play and be free from the situations. I know you need to adapt but I wanted to play to my strengths. If you’re playing well you need to play for yourself.”

Thursday’s clash with New Zealand, a repeat of the 2019 final, will open the World Cup in India in front of a crowd of over 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England also have matches in Dharamsala, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune and Kolkata.