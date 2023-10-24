England captain Stokes turns down multi-year contract with country, reports

England Test captain Ben Stokes has reportedly turned down a multi-year central contract and instead taken a one-year one.

The move questions his commitment to the national cause given the draw of the potential franchise circuit.

Reports this year have suggested that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have enquired about signing players, such as those representing England, on franchise deals – where they will play in a number of countries across the world in agreements that come before international duty.

Stokes had retired from the one-day international game citing schedule issues but came out of retirement to partake in the Cricket World Cup in India, where England sit bottom of the table.

Elsewhere seven players, including the likes of Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook and Brydon Carse received central contracts for the first time.

Managing director of England men’s cricket, Rob Key, said: “We are rewarding those players who we expect to make a significant impact over the coming years playing for England.

“It is great news and a credit to the players for demonstrating their commitment to English cricket in the ever-changing landscape of the sport.

“I would like to congratulate all the players who have been offered contracts. They will play a pivotal role in England’s efforts over the next few years.”

Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood and John Turner have been offered development contracts.

There were 29 contracts in total handed out to a number of England players.

In addition to the three development contracts, eight players received annual contracts and 18 received multi-year contracts.

Only three players – Brook, Joe Root and Mark Wood – have been handed three-year contracts while 15 players, including Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Jos Buttler, have been handed two-year deals.

Moeen Ali, Stokes and James Anderson are among the eight players who have been given a one-year deal by England.

When asked about whether the decision by Stokes put into question his commitment to England, Key said: “By no means is it Ben Stokes saying, ‘I don’t want to play for England’.

“All he talks about is being completely committed to playing for England and also captaining that Test team – planning for India, planning for the Ashes, planing for the West Indies and Sri Lanka next summer.

“I don’t think it has crossed his mind not playing for England for the next four, five, six years.”