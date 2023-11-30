Uganda reach T20 World Cup for first time in huge moment for African cricket

Uganda will feature at the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup after progressing to the showpiece event from the Africa Qualifier alongside Namibia.(Photo by Graham Crouch-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

It comes as a huge moment for cricket in Africa with South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe the traditional powerhouses on the continent.

Uganda, nicknamed the Cricket Cranes, restricted Rwanda to just 65 runs in the first innings yesterday before reaching their target with nine wickets to spare.

They will join the likes of Nepal, Oman, Canada, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Scotland as winners of global qualifiers.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified through the T20 world rankings.

Eight other nations, including England, India and Australia, qualified on their results from the last World Cup, which England won in 2022.

The West Indies and United States qualify as hosts.

The World Cup will take place across America and the Caribbean next year.

Africa will then be at the centre of the men’s cricketing world when Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe host the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup in the format’s first outing on the continent since the Proteas, Zimbabwe and Kenya hosted 20 years ago.

Uganda, though, will join the United States and Canada in debuting at a T20 Cricket World Cup next year,