Alexei Navalny: Hundreds arrested in protests over jailing of Putin critic

Hundreds of people have been arrested across Russia as protesters staged rallies in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Police detained 200 people in Russia’s Far East and Siberia this morning, while a further 100 protesters were arrested in Moscow, Reuters reported.

Several of Navalny’s close allies, including his spokeswoman, were arrested in the run-up to today’s demonstrations.

The Putin critics called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time since being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Video footage showed riot police chasing a group of protesters down the street in Vladivostok, while demonstrators in Khabarovsk braved temperatures of around -14 degrees celsius, taking to the streets chanting “Shame!” and “Bandits!”

Navalny, a former lawyer who has accused President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, could face years in prison over charges he describes as trumped up. Putin has denied involvement.

Western leaders have called for Navalny’s release, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab this week branding his arrest “appalling”.

“Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny, Russia should explain how a chemical weapon came to be used on Russian soil,” he said.

Navalny’s team has galvanised support ahead of the protests, releasing a video investigation that purports to show Putin’s $1bn palace on the Black Sea.

The video, which claims the sprawling complex boasts a casino, an underground ice hockey complex and a vineyard, has been viewed 65m times.

