Alentis Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

Alentis Therapeutics (“Alentis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies targeting claudin-1 for a range of fibrosis and oncology indications, today announced the appointment of Bryan Yoon as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, and Aditya Venugopal as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Yoon and Dr. Venugopal are joining Alentis’ executive leadership team.

“We are expanding our corporate capabilities as we gear up for significant near-term inflection points, with key clinical data readouts in our fibrosis and oncology programs expected next year,” said Dr. Mark Pruzanski, CEO of Alentis. “It is terrific to be working again with Bryan and Aditya whose knowledge and experience will be of great value to the team and the company’s prospects.”

Bryan Yoon has over 20 years of experience working with life sciences companies, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Terns Pharmaceuticals, where he led corporate strategy, business development, and company operations, and was instrumental in its successful transition to a publicly traded company. Prior to Terns, Mr. Yoon held various executive leadership positions at LogicBio Therapeutics, Nightstar Therapeutics (acquired by Biogen in 2019), and Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Yoon advised biopharmaceutical companies as an attorney at Mintz Levin and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Mr. Yoon received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

Aditya Venugopal has over 15 years of experience in the life sciences industry, most recently as Head of Corporate Development and Operations at Versanis Bio, where he was instrumental in scaling operations, securing investor funding, and driving the M&A process that led to the company’s acquisition by Eli Lilly and Company. Prior to joining Versanis, Dr. Venugopal led Business Development at VectivBio until its acquisition by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and before that he held several senior leadership roles at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, including Head of Strategic Planning. Dr. Venugopal began his career as a strategic life sciences consultant at Easton Associates and Navigant Consulting. He holds a Ph.D. in Immunology and Microbial Pathogenesis from Cornell’s Weill Medical School.

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting claudin-1 for fibrosis and oncology indications. The company’s lead antibody, lixudebart, demonstrated dose-dependent target engagement and evidence of improved organ function in a Phase 1b study in advanced liver fibrosis and an ongoing Phase 2 study in ANCA-associated vasculitis with renal involvement (RPGN). The company’s lead oncology candidates, ALE.P02 and ALE.P03, are claudin-1 targeted ADCs with a tubulin inhibitor payload and topoisomerase‑I inhibitor payload, respectively. ALE.P02 was granted Fast Track designation by FDA for the treatment of advanced or metastatic claudin-1 expressing squamous cancers, irrespective of the organ of origin. Both ADCs are currently in Phase 1/2 studies enrolling patients with a variety of solid tumor types expressing claudin-1.

Alentis was founded based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD, at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). The company is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Visit www.alentis.ch

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112405811/en/

Contact

For more information please contact:

Alentis Therapeutics

Sariette Witte

sariette.witte@alentis.ch

+41 78 245 7310

O Public Relations GmbH

O’Patrick Wilson

o@os-pr.com

+41 78 888 4332

Abstract

Bryan Yoon is appointed as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, and Aditya Venugopal as Chief Business Officer.

TweetText

Dr. Mark Pruzanski, CEO of Alentis: “It is terrific to be working again with Bryan and Aditya whose knowledge and experience will be of great value to the team and the company’s prospects.”

Company Logo