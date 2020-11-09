Aldi to extend click and collect to 200 stores ahead of Christmas

Aldi has announced that it will extend its click and collect trial to more than 200 stores by Christmas as the budget supermarket seeks to capitalise on the boom in demand for online shopping.

The German discounter launched the service from one Midlands store in September, before rolling it out to a further 17 branches last month as it targeted customers that have switched to digital shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Aldi to create 4,000 jobs in £1.3bn UK investment as profits soar

The grocer – which has not yet announced which stores have been added to the trial – said shoppers can choose from the full range of products online, and collect their items from a local branch.

Aldi workers will drop the shopping off at the car, while abiding by social distancing rules, the supermarket said.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We know more and more people want to buy high-quality food at unbeatable Aldi prices – particularly at the moment – and this trial has been hugely popular so far.

“By extending it to hundreds of new stores, we’re making Aldi accessible to thousands of shoppers who might never have visited one of our stores before”.

Aldi is already trialling a rapid delivery service across stores in the East Midlands, London, Cambridge and Greater Manchester in partnership with Deliveroo.

Read more: Aldi launches first click and collect trial

The Deliveroo service currently allows customers around selected stores to order from a range of more than 300 products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

In September, Aldi announced it was investing £1.3bn over the next two years, including in opening 100 new stores and upgrading a further 100 stores.