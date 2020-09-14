Aldi launches first click and collect trial

Aldi has launched its first click and collect trial as the budget supermarket seeks to attract new customers amid rising demand for online shopping.

The German discounter is running the trial for Aldi employees from a store in the Midlands and is planning to extend the service to customers in the coming weeks.

If the current trial is successful it will be extended to other stores across the country, the supermarket said.

The demand for click and collect and home deliveries boomed during the coronavirus lockdown, with the Big Four supermarkets -Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda – all reporting surging sales.

Until recently Aldi has been a purely bricks and mortar retailer but it is now moving online in a bid to capture some of the demand.

The grocer is already trialling a rapid delivery service from stores in the East Midlands, London, Cambridge and Greater Manchester in partnership with Deliveroo.

The service allows customers near selected stores to order from a range of more than 300 Aldi products and have them delivered in around 30 minutes.

Earlier this year Aldi also launched online food parcels of essential items to help vulnerable and self-isolating customers.

Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “We know that more and more people want to access the high-quality, affordable food they know they can get at Aldi.

“This is yet another way we are innovating to make sure we best serve our existing customers and make Aldi’s great products and unbeatable prices available to even more people.”