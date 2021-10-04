Aldi hiring for over 1,500 Christmas jobs

Cut price supermarket Aldi is recruiting for more than 1,500 Christmas jobs this year.

The retailer said it would keep all stores shut on Boxing Day to thank colleagues for their work during the pandemic – maintaining a decades-long tradition.

Available roles will include those working on checkouts, replenishing stock and fulfilling orders made through click and collect.

There are also permanent jobs available at the firm’s 11 regional distribution centres, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

The firm said it was preparing for its biggest Christmas ever, as the grocer sector braces itself for supply chain disruption in the coming months after a shortfall of HGV drivers.

The supermarket revealed plans last month for a £1.3bn investment which would see 100 new stores open, creating 2,000 permanent roles by the end of the year.

Keeping shelves stocked

Plans also include expanding its logistics infrastructure to include a 1.3m square foot site in Leicestershire over the next two years.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “We always need extra support over the busy Christmas period but this year especially, temporary store colleagues will play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked as the nation prepares to reunite with their loved ones after missing out on festive celebrations in 2020.

“At the same time, we also want to recognise and thank our amazing colleagues who have been going above and beyond to serve local communities over the past year. This is why we will once again be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day, and it’s been really encouraging to see other retailers committing to do the same this year.”