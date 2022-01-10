Aldi had its best Christmas ever as sales go through the roof

Aldi chiller doors

Aldi has hailed its “best ever” Christmas sales as trading rebounded in December.

The discount supermarket chain revealed that sales increased by 0.4 per cent against the same month last year, when sales across grocery stores had been buoyed by lockdown measures across hospitality firms.

Aldi claimed figures from research firm Kantar show it was the “only major supermarket” to increase its sales for the month.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: “There’s no doubt that 2021 was a long and difficult year for lots of people, but our amazing colleagues stopped at nothing as they came together to deliver the Christmas that our customers deserved.

“As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs.” Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK

“As the cheapest supermarket in Britain, Aldi will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what, and continue to support our British farmers and producers.”