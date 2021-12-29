Aldi to bolster British suppliers, injecting £3.5bn a year into home grown businesses

Aldi is set to bolster its UK-based suppliers next year, becoming the latest in a number of businesses trying to bring their supply chains closer to home.

In recruiting more than 100 more suppliers in 2022, the move forms part of the supermarket chain’s bid commitment to increase its spend with suppliers on British soil by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

It comes as supply chain disruptions amid the pandemic and Brexit have prompted shortages of certain items on supermarket shelves.

While the supermarket’s meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream are already sourced from British suppliers, Aldi has been looking to increase the number of products it sources from the UK.

Last year, Aldi pumped £9bn into UK companies.

The low-price supermarket also plans to create 2,000 new jobs and open 100 more stores over the next two years.

It follows a more than 10 per cent growth spurt to sales for the most recent financial year.

Revenue also topped £13.5bn, with as much as 60 per cent of British households shopping at the store during the pandemic.

“We’re now on the lookout for even more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses,” CEO Giles Hurley said.

“We are incredibly proud of our support for British suppliers, and excited for our supply chain partners to grow with us.”