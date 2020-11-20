Aldi has extended its trial with Deliveroo to 130 stores across the UK, including 16 London branches.

The budget supermarket announced this morning that Londoners will be able to order groceries through the Deliveroo app, to be received in as little as 20 minutes.

Read more: Aldi to extend click and collect to 200 stores ahead of Christmas

Orders within 6km of participating stores, which include Tooting, Camden and Tottenham, will be able to choose from around 400 Aldi products.

Aldi is already trialling the rapid delivery service across stores in the East Midlands, London, Cambridge and Greater Manchester in partnership with Deliveroo.

The German discounter also announced earlier this month that it will extend its click and collect service to more than 200 UK stores as it seeks to capitalise on the surge in demand for online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton said: “We’re finding customers really value having more ways to shop at Aldi, particularly at the moment.

“That’s why we’ve been keen to extend our trial with Deliveroo to more stores in more new areas, and plan to launch our trial of click and collect in more than 200 additional stores between now and Christmas.

“In the past month, we have made the Deliveroo service available in new areas such as Cardiff and Aberdeen, and will continue to monitor feedback of the service closely.”

Read more: Aldi to create 4,000 jobs in £1.3bn UK investment as profits soar

In September, Aldi announced it was investing £1.3bn over the next two years, including in opening 100 new stores and upgrading a further 100 stores.

Which London Aldi stores are participating in the Deliveroo trial?