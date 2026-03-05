AlbaCore Capital Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Announce Infrastructure Debt Platform

AlbaCore Capital Group (“AlbaCore”), MUFG Bank, Ltd. (“MUFG Bank”) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (the “Trust Bank”) are pleased to announce the formation of a new strategic partnership aimed at providing global investors with scalable and sustainable access to UK and European infrastructure debt.

The platform, which will launch investment grade and high yield investment strategies, will leverage MUFG Bank’s market leading global project finance origination capabilities, combined with the midmarket origination expertise and proven track record of AlbaCore’s Infrastructure Debt Investment Team, as well as the fundraising and investment management capabilities of AlbaCore, First Sentier Group and the Trust Bank. While MUFG and AlbaCore will jointly shape the strategic direction of the platform, AlbaCore as manager of the funds will retain full independence in asset selection and portfolio management on behalf of investors.

Infrastructure debt aims to offer investors a resilient, income focused allocation that enhances portfolio stability while financing critical infrastructure. Returns are based on stable, predictable cash flows from longterm essential assets, supported by low historical default rates, strong recovery levels and low correlation to broader markets.

As part of the platform, AlbaCore will launch a new high yield infrastructure credit strategy, having secured seed funding from the Trust Bank. Leveraging the team’s deep expertise and relationships in the European infrastructure lending market, the high yield strategy will invest in unitranche, holding company and junior credit investments in infrastructure. Both the Investment Grade and High Yield strategies will allow AlbaCore to address the increasing demand from investors for European infrastructure debt.

For MUFG, this partnership reinforces its global leadership position and innovation in infrastructure project finance adding a new external distribution channel for structured finance deals while creating supporting internal architecture for its award-winning global structured finance business*. The platform also strengthens MUFG’s global investment management ecosystem, enabling Japanese and global investors to access high‑quality infrastructure debt investments within a fund format.

David Allen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at AlbaCore, said: “Working together, AlbaCore and MUFG Bank will draw on a rich pool of expertise and resources to deliver compelling solutions to investors, underpinned by a specialised, experienced industry-leading investment team. Securing commitments from the Trust Bank for the first vintage of the infrastructure high yield strategy is a testament to the attractiveness of this opportunity set to investors and is pivotal in helping to bring innovative projects to market. Launching this strategy is a significant milestone for our Infrastructure Investment team, led by Viktor Kozel, Managing Director, and a natural extension of our broader credit offering.”

Fumitaka Nakahama, Global Head, Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group, MUFG, said: “We are pleased to be working with AlbaCore on this strategic partnership. This partnership is designed to unlock attractive risk-adjusted returns by addressing a structural financing gap in UK and European infrastructure, a sector underpinned by long-term global macro trends. In combining MUFG and AlbaCore’s expertise, we hope to help unlock the debt pipeline needed to advance the infrastructure of the future.”

Takafumi Ihara, Group Head, Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group, MUFG, said: “We are excited to support the infrastructure debt platform through this anchor investment. This strategic initiative aligns with that of our global asset management business, which is to expand our private product capability and competitiveness globally in the infrastructure debt space.”

*MUFG was named “Global Bank of the Year” by Project Finance International (PFI), at the PFI Awards 2025

1 AUM is calculated as the sum of the Net Asset Value, undrawn capital commitments, available debt finance and assets of all vehicles managed by AlbaCore.

