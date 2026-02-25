Airspan Networks Expands 5G In-Motion Platform into Defense MANET, High-Altitude Platforms, and Drones

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today announced the expansion of its proven In-Motion 5G solution beyond commercial air-to-ground deployments into defense-grade 5G MANET, High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) systems, and uncrewed aerial platforms.

Following successful airborne deployment in the US and recent contract win in Japan, Airspan is advancing a 3GPP-based Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) architecture designed to operate efficiently between terrestrial infrastructure and satellite networks. This new communications layer delivers resilient, wide-area connectivity optimized for high-mobility, high-altitude, and contested environments.

“Airspan has proven that advanced 5G can operate reliably in demanding airborne environments,” said Paul Senior, CTO, Airspan. “We are now extending our In-Motion platform to high-altitude systems (HAPS), uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and mission-critical mobility platforms – including drones – helping establish a resilient communications layer in the sky.”

Engineered with ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP), the platform supports sustained airborne and stratospheric operations while enabling advanced beamforming, multi-link connectivity, and inter-platform mesh networking. The architecture provides high-availability feeder, backhaul, and command-and-control links, direct-to-device broadband access, and seamless integration with LEO satellite systems.

Airspan is extending these capabilities across multi-domain mobility use cases, including beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operations, airborne ISR and sensor backhaul, mobile command-and-control, and rapidly deployable tactical infrastructure. Its self-forming, multi-hop mesh design allows nodes to dynamically discover one another, route traffic locally, and maintain service even when fixed core networks are unavailable – reducing reliance on centralized infrastructure, including fixed core networks, and accelerating “arrival-to-connectivity.”

To ensure performance in complex and contested spectrum environments, the platform incorporates:

Advanced adaptive beamforming for directional signal precision and interference mitigation

for directional signal precision and interference mitigation Autonomous spectrum management to dynamically optimize frequency usage

to dynamically optimize frequency usage Interference awareness and mitigation techniques for high-density RF environments

for high-density RF environments AI-assisted RF optimization to continuously improve link reliability and network performance

These advanced aerial connectivity capabilities directly evolve from Airspan’s proven airborne 5G systems validated in live environments. With this expansion, Airspan reinforces its leadership in high-performance Open RAN and In-Motion wireless innovation – extending 5G beyond traditional infrastructure and enabling secure, mission-ready connectivity across air, land, and autonomous platforms.

Airspan will also be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 2–5, showcasing its latest ATG, Digital DAS, O-RAN, and 5G products and solutions.

