Airspace reform is being ‘shackled by needless bureaucracy,’ Easyjet chief warns

Easyjet boss Johan Lundgren said airspace modernisation was the “quickest way to reduce carbon emissions” but couldn’t be “kicked down the road any further”.

UK and European airspace reforms that would reduce flight times and emissions are being “shackled by needless bureaucracy,” according to the chief executive of Easyjet.

Speaking at a Net Zero conference in Bedford, Johan Lundgren said airspace modernisation was the “quickest way to reduce carbon emissions” but warned it couldn’t be “kicked down the road any further”.

“If we’re serious about achieving net-zero, policymakers and regulators need to come together to find a route to unlock these significant gains, and now,” he added.

New analysis from the budget carrier, the second largest in Europe, found that airspace inefficiencies on its flights increased CO2 emissions by 10.62 per cent, equivalent to 663,710 tonnes, over a 12-month period.

The situation was uniquely poor in the UK, with seven out of 10 of Easyjet’s least efficient routes running inbound into London Gatwick and the South East a particular problem area due to high demand and capacity constraints.

Inefficiences identified include “outdated procedures, complex routing and limited airspace flexibility.”

Recently redesigned arrivals at London Luton and Milan Malpensa have also affected descent to both hubs, adding an average of 10 minutes to planned flight times, Easyjet found.

Easyjet calls for government support

“Our data proves that the airspace corridors we use today, which were built in the 1950s, are

simply no longer fit for purpose,” Lundgren said.

“Adapting them to be more efficient would not only be significant in terms of CO2 reduction but for journey times and improving the experience of passengers.”

In total, Easyjet estimates around 18m tonnes of carbon emissions would be eliminated from European skies each year if the same figure was replicated across European aviation.

The airline is calling for the new UK government, which pledged in its manifesto to support airspace modernisation, to complete its programme “with a focus on the south east and ensuring there is a single entity responsible for the timely delivery of the programme.”

It added the UK could become an “international leader in driving airspace reform” with the right changes, although it is currently one of the worst performing countries alongside Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland.

Aviation minister Mike Kane backed the calls for reform. “The aviation industry is set to undergo a green revolution, with airspace reform playing a crucial role,” he said.

“Easyjet’s modelling shows how a modernised airspace system will help ease delays, support

decarbonisation and reduce noise.”

Britain’s airspace is currently operated by NATs, a public-private partnership whose stakeholders include airlines, Heathrow Airport and the UK government, which has a 49 per cent golden share.

NATs has faced a barrage of criticism over the last year since an unprecedented IT meltdown last August caused thousands of flight cancellations and led to an independent inquiry. Airlines have complained of a shortage of staff, particularly at Gatwick Airport’s air traffic tower.