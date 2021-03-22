Airline shares sink on summer holiday travel warning

Shares in British Airways owner IAG, Easyjet, Tui, Wizz Air and Intercontinental Hotels are all down this morning after a UK Government minister again warned Brits off booking summer holiday travel abroad.

Helen Whatley, the social care minister said rising Covid-19 infection rates in Europe added to uncertainty that UK arrivals would be allowed to travel freely this summer.

“My advice would be to anybody right now is just to hold off on booking international travel,” she told the BBC.

“It just feels pre-mature to be booking international holidays at the moment.”

The warning follows reports over the weekend that the 17 May end tot he ban on international holidays could be in doubt, after a government adviser said the risk of variants to the UK could mean a delay to holidays abroad.

Other handbrakes on the resumption of international travel include when and how the European Union launches its Covid-19 health certificate, a vaccine passport that will also show if a traveller has a negative test of antibodies that mean they are a low-risk arrival at the border.

An expected slowdown in vaccination rates in the UK in April is also dampening prospects of a swift return to summer holidays in Europe.

Shares in British Airways owner IAG are currently down 6.46 per cent to 193p.

Rival Easyjet saw shares slide 6.75 per cent to 928p.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said: “While the prospect of a big European restart on the summer holidays front was always a long shot, events over the weekend have made the prospect even more remote, as the prospect of a third wave across Europe pushes the prospect of any sort of economic restart into the back end of the second quarter”