Airline bosses beg Boris for way out of travel restrictions

The chief executives of the UK’s largest airlines have come together to call on Boris Johnson to include plans for the restart of international travel in next week’s roadmap for the easing of lockdown.

Putting aside their normal rivalry, the bosses of BA, Easyjet, Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair and Tui have today written to the PM over the matter.

They warned him that without a clear plan, the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic would be hampered by a lack of global connectivity.

Airlines are currently facing the most stringent restrictions they have yet encountered during the pandemic, with the government’s new hotel quarantine policy coming on top of a ban on almost all international travel.

Sean Doyle, chief executive of BA, said: “The aviation industry stands with the Government in putting public health at the top of its agenda, but the future of the British economy and the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people are at risk without a sensible and structured plan to safely restart international travel over the coming months.

“Britons have made enormous personal sacrifices and we hope that the Government will soon provide a plan to allow people to be re-united”.

Echoing his comments, Virgin Atlantic’s Shai Weiss added: “Aviation, and free movement of people and goods, are crucial to the UK’s economic recovery and the emergence of a truly Global Britain as it recovers from the crisis.

“That’s why it’s important aviation is included in the Prime Minister’s roadmap on Monday.”

The letter was also signed by the bosses of Jet2, Loganair, and aviation body Airlines UK.

It came as new research from the UK’s airport trade body showed the limited impact that the government’s support for the sector has had so far.

In January, ministers opened a scheme allowing airports to apply for up to £8m in business rates relief to help stave off damage from the pandemic.

But the Airport Operators’ Association (AOA) says that the money will cover less than a fortnight of costs.

It estimates that, while airports received £61m in rates relief, total losses last month added up to £141m.

The AOA’s chief executive Karen Dee said: “These levels of losses are unsustainable for any business.

“The UK and devolved governments should urgently support airports by providing sufficient funds for them to remain open for freight and other critical services, such as Royal Mail, police, air ambulances, coastguard and offshore oil, gas and wind operations.”