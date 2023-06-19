Airbus wins biggest order in history of commercial aviation from Indian carrier Indigo

India’s largest airline Indigo has placed the largest aircraft order in the history of commercial aviation today, ordering up to 500 of Airbus’s A320 jets.

The deal for the narrow-body planes, the aerospace manufacturer’s best selling aircraft, take the total number of Airbus aircraft on order from Indigo to 1,330.

The agreement was signed at the Paris Air Show this week by leading officials from both groups including Airbus chief executive Guillame Faury and Indigo chief executive Pieter Elbers.

Today’s order beats the previous record set in February by Air India, who secured a deal with Boeing and Airbus for a total of 470 aircraft.

“This landmark order marks a new chapter in Airbus and IndiGo’s relationship that is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest growing aviation market,” Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer of Airbus, said.

“It is also a resounding endorsement of the A320 Family’s best-in-class operating economics that have been powering IndiGo’s growth for almost two decades,” Scherer added.

Elbers said: “An order book now of almost 1000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables Indigo to fulfil its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India.

“This order strongly reaffirms IndiGo’s belief in the growth of India, in the A320 Family and in our strategic partnership with Airbus.”

The news marks an exciting beginning to the Paris Air show this week, which is expected to see a slew of major orders announced from both Boeing and Airbus.

Airbus and Indigo were approached for further comment.