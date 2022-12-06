Airbus fails to achieve 2022 deliveries as year-end target ‘out of reach’

Airbus has failed to achieve its delivery target of ‘around 700’ commercial aircraft by the end of the year.

While the initial goal was considered “out of reach”, the plane manufacturer has maintained that the new figure will not be “materially short” of previous forecasts.

“Airbus remains committed to delivering its financial guidance as provided at the nine-month 2022 results, meaning guidance for EBIT adjusted and free cash flow before M&A and customer financing remains unchanged,” the company said in a statement.

In its latest financial statement, Airbus said it had raised its free cash flow outlook to €4.5bn (£3.8bn), while predicting an adjusted EBIT of €5.5bn.

The aviation powerhouse also added that due to ongoing supply chain issues it will adjust the ramp up of its A320 planes to 65 per month for the whole of 2023 and 2024, down from the initially predicted 75 monthly deliveries.

According to chief executive Guillaume Faury, the supply chain environment remains “very complex.”