Airbus crowned world’s largest aircraft maker for third time in a row

Airbus was crowned the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer for the third consecutive year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Airbus was crowned the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, snatching the title from Boeing for the third year in a row.

Compared with Boeing’s 302 revenue-generating deliveries, Airbus shipped 611 aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, while its gross order intake doubled to 771 new sales, 507 of which net, while its US rival sold 457 planes.

“Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results,” said the giant’s chief executive Guillaume Faury. “The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-Covid”

“While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements.”

The good news comes amid a turbulent period for the manufacturer. Court documents shown on Thursday reported that Qatar Airways was seeking more than $600m in compensation from Airbus as a result of a damage dispute.

The airline took Airbus to court in the UK after it was forced to ground its A350 fleet because of damages to the planes’ surface, City A.M. reported. Initially blaming the defect on Qatar Airways’ thermal cycle, the plane maker was was forced to admit fault once more carriers came forward with similar issues.

“They don’t have a solution because they still don’t know why it is happening,” said Qatar Airways’ chief executive Akbar al Baker during an Aviation Club’s lunch on 30 November.

“When there is a problem it is always better to admit it, not to put your customer in a corner and blame them for something which is actually your own problem.”