Airbus exits Russia as aviation industry cut off

Aviation software maker Sabre has cut ties with Russian carrier Aeroflot.

Airbus has become the latest company to cut off Russia by halting its support for the country’s aviation industry.

The aerospace company today followed in the footsteps of rival plane-maker Boeing which said it would “suspend major operations” in Russia following the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Airbus plans to stop supplying parts and services to Russian airlines including Aeroflot which operates a number of planes which use the company’s models.

With the European Union, UK and US having banned Russian planes from their airspace the country’s aviation industry is becoming increasingly isolated.

“In line with international sanctions now in place, Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare parts to the country,” Airbus said in a statement.

“As always, we comply with all export control regulations and applicable laws,” it continued.

Major corporations have cut ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began.

ExxonMobil became the latest oil producer to ditch Russia after similar moves from its rivals BP and Shell. BP has offloaded its stake in the state-owned Russian company Rosneft while Shell said it would drop its joint ventures with state owned Gazprom, worth $3bn.

Equinor, a Norwegian oil producer, has also committed to divesting from joint ventures in Russia.

