Air Force One’s sister plane sent on training flight following Kremlin’s nuclear threats

Air Force One’s sister was seen on a flight training on Monday. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Air Force One’s sister plane, $200m Doomsday plane, was reportedly sent on a four-hour training flight following Russia’s nuclear threats to the West.

Designed to become a flying government control centre in the event of a nuclear conflict, the Doomsday plane was seen on Monday taking off from a military base in Nebraska, the i paper reported.

Since the 1970s, the US has maintained a fleet of Boeing 747 since that can remain in the air for days and can get out unscathed from a nuclear blast. The US aviation conducts routine training missions, with at least one plane always at the ready.

The US Air Force yesterday told the outlet the training flight was a routine operation and was not caused by Vladimir Putin saying on Sunday he was putting Russia’s nuclear weapons in combat duty.

