Air Asia chief executive Tony Fernandes denies $50m bribery claims

The chief executive of Malaysian airline Air Asia Tony Fernandes today denied allegations he was paid a $50m (£38m) bribe via his Formula 1 team by aircraft giant Airbus.

Prosecutors allege Airbus paid a bribe of $50m through sponsorship of the now-defunct Caterham F1 team which was owned by Fernandes to win orders from Air Asia.

Air Asia said yesterday that Fernandes and executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin bin Meranun would step aside from their executive roles for two months while the claims were investigated.

“Caterham F1, the company alleged to have been sponsored improperly by Airbus, was at the relevant time a Formula 1 racing team that had gone round the globe promoting amongst others Air Asia, Air Asia X, GE and Airbus,” Fernandes and Kamarudin said in a statement.

“Throughout the period we were shareholders in Caterham, the company made no profit and was eventually disposed of for £1 in 2014. From start to finish, this was a branding exercise and not a venture to make profit.”

Air Asia said its board had formed a committee to examine the allegations concerning the airline.

Fernandes is the former chair and current part-owner of Championship football team Queens Park Rangers.

On Friday, Airbus agreed to a record €3.6bn (£3bn) settlement with authorities in the US, France and the UK to conclude a probe into allegations it paid bribes to airlines and governments around the world to help secure aircraft orders.

Air Asia’s share price plunged to 1.15 Malaysian ringitt today, having closed on Friday at 1.43 Malaysian ringitt.

Lisa Osofsky, director of the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), said: “Airbus paid bribes through agents around the world to stack the decks in its favour and win contracts around the globe.”

