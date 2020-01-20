AFH financial reports jump in revenue and funds under management

AFH Financial has reported a 47 per cent increase in revenue and a 40 per cent jump in funds under management (FUM) following a strong year of trading for the wealth consolidator.



Revenue at the AIM-listed firm jumped to £74.3m for the year ending 31 October, fuelling an 82 per cent jump in profit after tax, which hit £10.8m.



Read More: Ashmore assets under management near $100bn after strong inflows

AFH Financial’s FUM stood at £6.2bn by the end of the period, compared to £4.4bn a year earlier, with a 10 per cent increase in organic gross inflows.



“I am delighted to report on yet another year of continued progress for AFH in the financial planning-led wealth management market,” said chief executive Alan Hudson.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

“The Group retains strong cash balances, in excess of its regulatory requirements, and its increasing adoption of technology and focus on digital marketing is generating new opportunities for organic growth, which remains the base on which the business has grown,” he added.



The wealth consolidator said trading for the year remained strong and in line with board expectations, and that it was making “steady progress” against its aspirational targets, which include hitting £10bn FUM in the next three to five years.



AFH increased its dividend 33 per cent to 8p per share following the strong showing, with earnings per share up 59 per cent to 25.4p.



Read More: Blackrock: Asset management titan’s quarterly profits jump 40 per cent

The firm spent £30.9m on eight acquisitions during the year, taking the number of acquisitions made since its 2014 float beyond 50.



“The Group’s strategy to increase shareholder value through the expansion of the AFH community remains at the heart of our growth. This strategy continues to be driven by a combination of organic growth through greater productivity of our advisers and by value accretive acquisitions financed on an earn out model,” said Hudson.



AFH shares were 1.04 per cent up in morning trading.

