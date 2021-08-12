Afghanistan: Taliban seizes third-largest city Herat

The Taliban has taken control of Herat, the third-largest city in Afghanistan, as the militant group continues its rapid advance through the country.

The Taliban today claimed control of Herat, which is a strategic provincial capital near Kabul and the border with Iran.

The group also appeared to be close to taking control of Kandahar, Reuters reported, citing a diplomatic source.

If confirmed, the two victories would be the Taliban’s most significant victories since it began its campaign through Afghanistan in May. Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city, is the group’s spiritual home.

The escalating violence and rapid progress has prompted the US and Germany to urge its citizens to leave the country immediately, just under three weeks before the last of the US-led international forces are due to pull out.

Earlier today the Taliban, which now controls about two-thirds of the country, captured Ghazni, situated on the Kandahar to Kabul road some 150 km from the capital.

The group also ruled out sharing power with the government.

The rapid advance of Taliban forces has sparked a backlash among many Afghans over US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops and leave the government to fight alone.

Yesterday a US defence official cited US intelligence as saying the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90.