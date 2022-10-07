What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Advances in eye health

May Griffith dissecting slaughterhouse pig eyes that we use for testing biomaterials, e.g. suturing practice.

May Griffith is a Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the Université de Montréal. May earned her PhD. from the University of Toronto and completed postdoctoral research in Developmental Cell Biology at the University of Alberta and Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA.

The first-in-human attempt to regenerate the human cornea was a team effort led by May Griffith, who is currently a Université de Montréal (UdeM) professor of ophthalmology. Together with Isabelle Brunette and the Swedish clinical trial team led by Per Fagerholm, they reported the successful regeneration of the human cornea in a clinical trial of 10 Swedish patients.

A follow-up study was completed on six patients at high risk of rejecting conventional human donor cornea transplantation in collaboration with corneal surgeons at the LV Prasad Eye Institute in India and the Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy in Ukraine. The cell-free implants were able to stimulate the patient’s own stem cells to regrow or regenerate new corneal tissue and nerves.

Patients with ulceration and scarring after severe infection showed the best outcomes after surgery with cell-free implants that stimulated the patients’ corneas to regrow new tissue in place of the removed

pathologic tissue.

Bursting pressure testing to ensure biomaterials will seal defects.

Vaccines have always been highly successful at reaching the masses. Together with Moorfields

Eye Hospital’s cornea specialist, Bruce Allan, and the UdeM team have been focusing on delivering an

injectable solution to seal perforations and act as an alternative to partial thickness transplantation. Proof of concept in animal studies shows promising results.

The development of the LiQD Cornea was a response to a challenge from Tej Kohli to Griffith and Allan on how they can expect to reach millions as solid implants, like donor corneas, will require expensive OR teams and time. While stem cells will be needed where these are deficient, the Montreal team and collaborators worldwide continue to work on therapies that include both biomaterials and stem cells.