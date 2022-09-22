Addleshaw Goddard signs lease on larger London offices

Addleshaw Goddard is set to move into the newly renovated 41 Lothbury Building

Addleshaw Goddard has signed a 15-year lease on new offices at the heart of London’s financial centre in a vote of confidence in the City.

The City law firm is set to leave its Milton Gate offices near the Barbican for the newly refurbished 41 Lothbury building, opposite the Bank of England.

Addleshaw Goddard is set to occupy eight floors of the Grade II listed building that was originally built to house National Westminster Bank’s head offices.

Completed in 1932, the building was designed architects Mewes and Davis, to fit the curve of the hundreds of years old Lothbury street.

Property developer Pembroke later struck a deal to buy the iconic office building in 2010, after the Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster’s property development company, carried out a multi-million pound renovation of the building in the early-2000s.

The London law firm’s move to the new building sits in line with its plans to reduce its carbon emissions in line with its plans to reach net zero by 2024.

John Joyce, Managing Partner, said: “London has delivered impressive growth for us and, in our new HQ within a historic building in the heart of London’s financial district, we will have the opportunity to grow further.”

“The move underpins our continued ambition to service our great clients from a fantastic City which is instrumental in supporting our global platform.”