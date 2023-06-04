Addison Lee drivers hit by Khan’s anti-car policies, chief exec says

Addison Lee’s chief executive Liam Griffin has hit out at Sadiq Khan arguing that his policies, such as the congestion charge and expansion of ULEZ, are hurting the firm’s drivers.

Griffin told Bloomberg that there has been “an agenda to slow London down rather than speed it up.”

“When you look at bus lanes, when you look at cycle paths, you look at the Strand, you look at local neighbourhood measures, and none of this is car-friendly,” he said. “We have definitely been victims of that, and our drivers struggle to get around and it means their earning potential is less than it should be.”

When asked who was to blame, Griffin said “I would be in the Sadiq Khan camp, I’m afraid.”

Khan has faced a growing backlash over his decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which is aimed at reducing car pollution in the capital.

Last week, pressure from Labour and Conservative MPs prompted Khan to announce an extension of the ULEZ scrappage grant scheme, which provides financial aid for groups affected by the fee.

In response to Griffin’s comments, a spokesperson for Khan said: “The Mayor is determined to build a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone and will continue to improve transport in our city, which includes promoting safe and environmentally friendly forms of travel to help tackle air pollution, the climate crisis and congestion.”