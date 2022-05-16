Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Add more dried fruits to your diet

California Raisins can help to get you one step closer to a balanced, plant-rich diet that’s high in fibre, low in saturated fat and packed with vitamins and minerals.

Dried in the hot California sun, these naturally sweet raisins are rich in potassium, iron, copper, manganese, vitamin B6 and selenium, fat-free and low in salt, and provide less than 100 calories per 30g serving. Sprinkle them onto your porridge, blend them into an energising smoothie or mix it up with dried fruit combos — and how about adding some raisins to your pilau rice?

Find out more at californiaraisins.co.uk/categories/plant-based