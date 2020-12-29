This year has taught many of us the value of staying indoors and making our own entertainment and a pool or snooker table is a sure-fire way of providing hours of fun. Not only will it guarantee entertainment for your family and guests, but it is also an object of beauty in its own right. Sir William Bentley Billiards has more than 40 years’ experience in the restoration, design and creation of bespoke snooker, pool and dual-purpose dining tables.

The team works with each client to create unique pieces that are individually specified in terms of design, materials, size, detail and finish. Many tables are dual-purpose, rolling over or winding up to transform a dining or conference table into a stylish pool, snooker or table tennis table.

Enjoy a 10% discount code by quoting code CAM-JAN-21. Valid until 31 January 2021. Visit billiards.co.uk