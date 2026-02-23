ActiveCampaign Backs Autonomous Marketing with Results Guarantee

ActiveCampaign, the autonomous marketing platform that has redefined its product for the AI era, announced a Results Guarantee for new customers. Unlike traditional money-back policies, ActiveCampaign’s guarantee is focused on instant results, with a full refund available if they don’t see them within their first month for any reason. While most platforms make businesses spend at least 30 days learning the ropes, ActiveCampaign improves marketing outcomes from the start.

The guarantee is available immediately to all new direct customers globally and requires no separate opt-in. To qualify, customers simply need to purchase any subscription plan. They can then begin experiencing the benefits of ActiveCampaign: set up an email campaign with Active Intelligence, create an automation, send their first automated campaign, and more.

“Autonomous marketing delivers results from day one—that’s what we’re guaranteeing,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “Whether it’s creating and sending campaigns in minutes or getting personalized recommendations without prompting, businesses will experience improved marketing performance right away. We’ve seen 88% of surveyed customers achieve faster results with our platform, and this guarantee backs that up. We’re putting our confidence in autonomous marketing to the test, and we believe the results will speak for themselves.”

The guarantee addresses a common friction point for businesses evaluating marketing platforms: the risk of switching costs, migration effort, and learning curves. By offering a full refund to new customers who complete onboarding but don’t find immediate value for any reason, ActiveCampaign aims to make it easier for customers to try the platform.

Key aspects of the guarantee include:

Full access to AI engine: New users have access to all features within Active Intelligence

Risk-free period: Full refund of subscription fees within 30 days for new customers

Global availability: Open to all new direct customers across all regions who purchase any ActiveCampaign subscription

Simple process: No separate opt-in if eligible, just use core features and decide if it's right for your business, with a hassle-free process to request a refund

The guarantee complements ActiveCampaign’s existing customer success resources, including one-click migration tools, live onboarding support, and comprehensive training materials. According to the company’s data, customers typically see 3x faster campaign creation with Active Intelligence and a 17% improvement in email performance.

Don Purdy, Director of the University at Albany’s MBA for Executives Program, grew enrollments 27% year-over-year as a one-person marketing team. With the addition of Active Intelligence, open rates doubled from 18-20% to 35-40%. “As a one-person marketing team, I don’t have time for tools that promise a lot and deliver little,” said Purdy. “Active Intelligence helped me move from idea to campaign quickly, and the results followed: higher engagement, stronger inquiries, and enrollment growth. It’s been a game-changer for me, and 30 days is plenty of time to feel the difference.”

New ActiveCampaign customers now have 30 days to experience guaranteed results. Learn more about the Results Guarantee and start seeing outcomes today. Terms and conditions apply.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 1,000+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

