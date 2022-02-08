City access to the Chancellor: 80 per cent of Rishi Sunak’s meetings are with banks and financial services firms

Chancellor Rishi Sunak in No 11

As the government is looking to ease rules and regulations for the City of London, it has been revealed that Chancellor Rishi Sunak met with dozens of financial firms, banks, consultancy firms, hedge funds and lobby groups in recent months.

According to new analysis, published by the Independent, around 80 per cent of all businesses the Chancellor met with between July and September were financial services firms.

Sunak, a former investment banker and hedge fund manager, met reportedly with Citi and Blackrock three times while, of the 74 organisations that were received by the chancellor, 57 were banks, insurers, fund managers, lobby firms or fintechs.

This number is higher than its predecessor Philip Hammond (48 per cent) or Sajid Javid (60 per cent), according to the report.

He reportedly met with Morgan Stanley, Barclays and JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs – where Sunak used to work – to discuss the impact of the Budget, in March of last year.