Accenture snaps up Carbon Intelligence in fifth ESG focused acquisition this year

Accenture has acquired Carbon Intelligence for an undisclosed sum in its fifth ESG focused acquisition this year

Accenture has snapped up London headquartered ESG consultancy Carbon Intelligence, in its fifth sustainability-focused acquisition this year.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will see Carbon Intelligence’s 160 consultants join the New York listed IT consultancy’s more than 700,000 strong workforce.

Founded in 2011, Carbon Intelligence helps clients calculate their carbon footprints and sells advice on ways to reduce emissions.

The acquisition comes as the world’s top consulting firms seek to capitalise on growing demand for ESG advice, on the back the global energy transition.

Accenture’s head of sustainability services, Peter Lacy, said the deal will deepen the consultancy’s “global capabilities in sustainability… in areas that are crucial for the energy transition.”

The transition to net zero is in turn set to see major listed companies face increasingly stringent requirements around the ways in which they report their ESG statistics.

Toby Siddall, Accenture’s Sustainability lead in the UK and Ireland added: “Carbon Intelligence is an important addition given their leading capabilities in emissions measurement and management, and trusted data-based insights to support clients in decarbonisation goals against science-based targets.

The Carbon Intelligence deal comes as Accenture’s fifth ESG focused acquisition, following its purchases of consulting firms Greenfish, Akzente, Avieco, and Zestgroup over the past year.

Carbon Intelligence chief executive Jonathan Sykes said the deal will “help us scale our capabilities and fulfil our mission to help businesses make a transition to a low-carbon world.”

Accenture was formed 1989 following accounting firm Arthur Andersson’s decision to separate out its consulting arm.