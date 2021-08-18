Abstinence can Star in Galtres

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

IT MIGHT be the penultimate race on the card, but the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (4.45pm) looks a race worth waiting for.

That’s because it’s full of fillies who look to have plenty more to give and the one I like the look of is Ralph Beckett’s ABSTINENCE.

The three-year-old daughter of Lope De Vega has been brought along slowly by her trainer, but it was her run at Newcastle in a Group Three over 1m2f which really caught the eye.

She ran on late in taking fashion and the way she finished her race suggested a step up to 1m4f would really suit.

And so that proved as she again stayed on in the style of a good horse to finish third on her subsequent outing at Newmarket’s July course.

The form of that run looks very solid too as the second, Free Wind, won a Group Three at Deauville on Sunday, and the fifth, Eileendover, bolted up in a handicap on Saturday.

Abstinence holds some lofty Group One entries which shows the regard she is held in and the 17/2 looks too big a price to ignore.

The one to add to the World Pool Quinella with Tote.co.uk or via the App is the Irish raider AMMA GRACE.

These connections won this in 2019 with Search For A Song and their contender this time around looks a real danger based on eye-catching run in a Group Three at Cork last time.

In the following fillies handicap (5.20pm), the one to back is STAR OF EMARAATY, who ran much better last time at Newmarket back on a sound surface and dropped to seven furlongs.

She’s now 3lbs better off for a one-and-a-quarter-length defeat to Spirit Of Bermuda in that Newmarket race and with conditions in her favour she looks the one to be with.

John and Thady Gosden are quietly coming back into form and she’s too big at 10/1.

POINTERS

Abstinence e/w 4.45pm York

Quinella: Abstience, Amma Grace

Star Of Emaraaty e/w 5.20pm York