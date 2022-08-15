Abrdn’s Asian Income Fund loses 6.9 per cent of value as APAC markets suffer

Abrdn today said the value of the assets controlled by its Asian investment fund dropped 6.9 per cent over the first half of 2022.

The Scottish asset manager said assets managed by its Asian Income Fund lost 6.9 per cent of their value as Covid and the war in Ukraine battered Asian markets.

“Much of the action was centred in the West, but Asian markets were not spared the knock-on effects of these developments,” the firm said.

The drop came as surging commodity prices, caused by the economic chaos wreaked by Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saw global stock markets plummet.

However, Abrdn said moves to lift Covid restrictions across Asia “should prompt market growth in the short to medium term” as it claimed Asian markets have thus far been more “resilient” than US and European markets.

The 6.9 per cent drop came as MSCI’s All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index lost 5.8 per cent of its value over the same period.

Abrdn said the sharper drop in value came as a result of its Asian fund’s reduced exposure to Chinese markets, which saw it excluded from the benefits of China’s rebound.

The firm said its performance suffered because of its policy of not holding shares in China’s largest internet companies, Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu, due to the Chinese firm’s refusal to pay out dividends.

Abrdn’s lack of exposure to China’s biggest banks also hit the value of its assets.

Looking forward, Abrdn said “volatility could remain the order of the day” as it warned that China and its zero-Covid policy “is still a source of some anxiety”.